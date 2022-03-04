Barclays Trims Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Target Price to €15.00

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €18.00 ($20.22) to €15.00 ($16.85) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CGUSY opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (Get Rating)
