Barclays Raises VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target to €250.00

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €235.00 ($264.04) to €250.00 ($280.90) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VGP from €240.00 ($269.66) to €260.00 ($292.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VGP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of VGP stock opened at $236.15 on Tuesday. VGP has a 52-week low of $201.20 and a 52-week high of $302.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.60.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

