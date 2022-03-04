Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.55

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 186182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Barclays by 216.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.