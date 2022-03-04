Barclays Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$171.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from C$167.00 to C$171.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

NYSE BMO opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

