Barclays Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.17) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.88) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.66) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.41 ($3.83).

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €3.76 ($4.23) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.08. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

