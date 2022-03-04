Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of NiSource worth $103,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in NiSource by 12.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 286.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NI opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.