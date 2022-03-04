Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $95,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 86,398 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RE stock opened at $289.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $307.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

