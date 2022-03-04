Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.70 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $106,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

