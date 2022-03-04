Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $93,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 639,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -586.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.