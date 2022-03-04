Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $99,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

