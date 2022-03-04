Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 50,855 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $96,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GameStop by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GameStop by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NYSE:GME opened at $118.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of -1.60. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $348.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.55.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.