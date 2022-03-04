Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 3,229 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.34. 99,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

