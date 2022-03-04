Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 258,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 146,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

