Bank of New Hampshire Buys 356 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.09. 403,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,026,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.93. The firm has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

