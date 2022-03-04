Bank of New Hampshire Buys 1,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $54.94. 144,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

