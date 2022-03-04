Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 279 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.23% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

