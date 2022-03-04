Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$164.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMO. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

BMO stock opened at C$147.78 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$106.20 and a twelve month high of C$152.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$144.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

