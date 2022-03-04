Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.34. Axonics has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,148,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $573,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,840 shares of company stock worth $6,603,030 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.