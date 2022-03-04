Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.
Shares of AXNX opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.34. Axonics has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81.
In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,148,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $573,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,840 shares of company stock worth $6,603,030 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axonics (AXNX)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.