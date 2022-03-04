Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BAND. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.07.

BAND traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. 1,166,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,132. Bandwidth has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

