Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 799,756 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after buying an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 31.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after buying an additional 671,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

EXEL stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,434. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

