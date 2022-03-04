Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,620 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

