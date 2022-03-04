Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $112.75 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.83.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

