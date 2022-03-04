Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,329 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,850,000 after purchasing an additional 356,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

OKE opened at $67.71 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.