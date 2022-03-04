Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 346,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

