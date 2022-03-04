Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,222 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 473,378 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $13.18 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

