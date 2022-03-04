Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 605.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,126 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NAPA opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. Research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

