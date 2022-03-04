Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 243,580 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,580 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 182,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 160,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,094,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

IEA stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner acquired 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.