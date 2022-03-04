Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 612.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

