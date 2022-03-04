Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,618 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

