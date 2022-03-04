Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $254.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.56.

BIDU opened at $152.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

