Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.56.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $7.95 on Thursday, hitting $147.24. 112,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,045. Baidu has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $279.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after acquiring an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Baidu by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

