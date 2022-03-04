Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 356

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.21) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 363 ($4.87).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.42) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 330.57. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.60 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider John Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($128,002.15).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

