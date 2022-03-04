B. Riley Weighs in on Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Thryv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

THRY stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $956.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

