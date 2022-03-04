B. Riley Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $59.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.14.

NASDAQ MARA traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 188,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

