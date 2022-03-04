B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Up 8.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $64.00. Approximately 3,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 308,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

Specifically, President Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,103,486 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,132. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,140,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

