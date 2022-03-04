B. Riley Cuts Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $10.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZYXI. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $5.66 on Monday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $216.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 518,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth $3,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zynex by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

