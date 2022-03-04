B. Riley Cuts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $6.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRPL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $509.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

