B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

