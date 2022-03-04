Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Takes $5.02 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,858 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000. Adobe accounts for 2.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $6.02 on Friday, reaching $453.06. 28,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,833. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.78. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.