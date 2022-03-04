Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $59.39 on Friday, hitting $2,898.58. 97,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,125.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,312.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

