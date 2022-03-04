Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 1,639 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.38. 152,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,364,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

