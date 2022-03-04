Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.