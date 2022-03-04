Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.