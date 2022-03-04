Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the January 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AWRE stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Aware has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other Aware news, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 20,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aware by 4.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Aware by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

