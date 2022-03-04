Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 138.1% in February

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AWKNF opened at $1.35 on Friday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76.

