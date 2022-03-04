Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $460.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 460 ($6.17) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

