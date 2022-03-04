Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $460.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 460 ($6.17) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Aviva has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.