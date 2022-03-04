Aviva plc (LON:AV) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.70 Per Share

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 405.60 ($5.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 411.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43.

Get Aviva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.11) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 498.83 ($6.69).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.