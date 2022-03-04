Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of AVID traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,703. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 109.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

