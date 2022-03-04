AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will report sales of $57.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.40 million and the highest is $58.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $195.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvePoint.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,379. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $179,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $30,140,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $12,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 381,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

