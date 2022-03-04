Avation’s (AVAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 149 ($2.00) target price on the stock.

LON:AVAP traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 121,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.31. The stock has a market cap of £56.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. Avation has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About Avation (Get Rating)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

