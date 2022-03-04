Avation’s (AVAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 149 ($2.00) target price on the stock.

LON:AVAP traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 121,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.31. The stock has a market cap of £56.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. Avation has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

